Beetle Coin (BEET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,380.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $18.94 and $50.98. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $761,858.30 and approximately $23,380.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00062173 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 223,899,428 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $5.60, $18.94, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.