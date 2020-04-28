Benchmark Boosts Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Price Target to $10.00

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLUU. KeyCorp started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 2,225,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,622. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 137.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 379,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $2,606,333.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,530 shares in the company, valued at $826,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 950,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,807,865. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

