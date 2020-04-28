BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $9.88 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.84 or 0.04370938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00063003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00037098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009836 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003133 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,268,822 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

