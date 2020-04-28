Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Up 16%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s stock price rose 16% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.09, approximately 1,636,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 392,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $244.09 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 86,606 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,039,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.