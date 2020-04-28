BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.19% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,997,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 341,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 451,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 122,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 668.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 966,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CEO Herm Cukier sold 31,850 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $164,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,975.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,360 shares of company stock worth $719,639. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 881,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,579. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $446.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

