Bird Construction Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

BDT opened at C$4.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.83 million and a P/E ratio of 22.45. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$8.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$420.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

