BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Cap of $519,235.11

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Graviex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $519,235.11 and approximately $28,133.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00572715 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00120269 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00078910 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002162 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,848,635,223 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Crex24, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

