Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Announces Earnings Results

Blackbird (LON:BIRD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.71) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

BIRD traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 14.75 ($0.19). 447,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 million and a PE ratio of -18.44. Blackbird has a 1-year low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 19.41 ($0.26). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

