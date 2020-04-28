BlitzPredict Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $68,573.43 and $1.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

