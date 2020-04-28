Bluzelle Market Cap Achieves $3.54 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $3.54 million and $183,591.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $5.60 and $13.77.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00052216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.55 or 0.04391507 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00063129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012887 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009913 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,307,128 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $10.39, $50.98, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $18.94, $24.43, $20.33 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

