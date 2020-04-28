BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BHOOY. Barclays upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday.

BHOOY stock remained flat at $$69.30 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 138. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.17. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $87.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

