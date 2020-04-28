Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at SunTrust Banks

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Boston Scientific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.53.
Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 10,040,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02.
In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after buying an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
