Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at SunTrust Banks

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Boston Scientific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.53.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 10,040,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after buying an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

