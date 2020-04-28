Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Update

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,262. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

