Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $119,000.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

