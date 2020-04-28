Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 408.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its position in Broadcom by 6.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Charter Equity raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.45. 1,658,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,950. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.51. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

