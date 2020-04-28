Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 69.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hirsch purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Linda Koa bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,720.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,575 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

