Brokerages Anticipate Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) to Announce ($1.43) EPS

Shares of Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Basic Energy Services an industry rank of 21 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

KEGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Basic Energy Services from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ KEGX traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 47,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56. Basic Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

