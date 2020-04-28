Brokerages Set Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) PT at $16.86

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CC stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.31. 2,020,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Chemours has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $38.66.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.