Brokerages Set Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Price Target at $18.54

Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.54.

PCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.08 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Points International by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 100,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Points International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Points International by 126.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

PCOM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 54,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,101. Points International has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Points International had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

