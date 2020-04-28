Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank has a payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

BMTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. 1,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a market cap of $532.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.90. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMTC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, insider F Kevin Tylus purchased 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

