Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $$17.40 during trading hours on Monday. 257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

