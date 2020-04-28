Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.10, approximately 197,172 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 71,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

CABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.74.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.32. On average, analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,260,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.