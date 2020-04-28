Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 13.8% Higher

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)’s share price traded up 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.91, 2,311,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,282,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $690.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $964.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.23%.

In related news, President Brent L. Moody acquired 10,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 278,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,208.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis acquired 50,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $537,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 257,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,592.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Camping World by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $18,228,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

