Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,866. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,226,000 after purchasing an additional 112,878 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,441,000 after purchasing an additional 307,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $636,605,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

