Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.138 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $4.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of CTC stock opened at C$216.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$140.00 and a 1-year high of C$231.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$190.10.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$5.41 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.35 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.