CannabisCoin (CANN) One Day Volume Hits $5.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $782,533.09 and approximately $5.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.