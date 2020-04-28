Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CARA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 487,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,589. The stock has a market cap of $762.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $42,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,963 shares of company stock worth $422,002 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,075,511,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,299,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 73,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

