Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Trading 10.4% Higher

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) shares traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.42, 411,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 166,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carolina Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $750.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.13 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

