Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s share price traded up 12.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.44, 868,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 465,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $977.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Robert R. Mcmaster bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,876.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. Insiders acquired 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,865,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

