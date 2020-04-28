Castle Biosciences’ (CSTL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. 183,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,524. The firm has a market cap of $506.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $800,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,250.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 62.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

