Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.76. 209,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.52. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

