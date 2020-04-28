Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 159,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 125,783 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Stephens cut their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,136. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.