Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. 560,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,277. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CATY. TheStreet downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

