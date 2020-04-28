CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

CBFV has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

CBFV stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.20. 8,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,388. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.78.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ralph Burchianti bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Bedway bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,233 shares of company stock valued at $141,431. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in CB Financial Services by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

