CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Up 266.7% in April

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CBM Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ CBMB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.95. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CBM Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.79 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of CBM Bancorp worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

