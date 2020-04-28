CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CBTX stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $17.24. 106,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,514. CBTX has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.46.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. CBTX had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CBTX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CBTX by 1,378.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CBTX by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CBTX by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

