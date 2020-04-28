Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDR. TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

NYSE CDR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.89. 717,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 135,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 43,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

