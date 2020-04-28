Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Trading Up 16.4%

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares were up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 133,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 142,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLRB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cellectar Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the first quarter worth $88,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

