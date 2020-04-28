Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading 9% Higher

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares traded up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.14, 244,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 145,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

The firm has a market cap of $558.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 444.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis SA will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cellectis by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 306,100 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,476,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 102,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

