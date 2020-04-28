Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.77. 278,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $310.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 117,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celsius by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

