Centamin PLC (CEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CEY traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 162.55 ($2.14). 6,361,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.19. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 83.32 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 162.40 ($2.14). The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 35.34.

Get Centamin alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEY. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 148 ($1.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.46) to GBX 131 ($1.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 139.86 ($1.84).

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.