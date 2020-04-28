Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.56-4.76 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.56-4.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $67.17. 8,984,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $913,762.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.