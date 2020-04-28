Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CENTA. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 164,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,245,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 290,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 111,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

