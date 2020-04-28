Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.78-2.90 EPS.

Shares of CERN traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.76. 3,118,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,997. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.48.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

