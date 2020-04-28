Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Check Cap in a report on Friday.

Check Cap stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,839,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Check Cap has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Cap will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

