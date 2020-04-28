Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) rose 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $1.81, approximately 2,677,232 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 949% from the average daily volume of 255,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,446.95% and a negative return on equity of 250.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2,175.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 98,515 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 57,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

