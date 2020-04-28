Cheesecoin Market Cap Tops $21,128.19 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $21,128.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.58 or 0.02488032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00210942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00060646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00046706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 388,653,122 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, STEX, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

