Chesswood Group Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of CHW stock traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.54. 20,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,978. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 40.04, a current ratio of 41.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

