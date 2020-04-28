Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

CSSEP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519. Chick Soup Preferred A has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

Chick Soup Preferred A Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

