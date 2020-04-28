CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300,000 shares, a growth of 272.8% from the March 31st total of 6,250,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,431,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,340. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, insider Phillip John Kardis II bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Insiders have bought a total of 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

